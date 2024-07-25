Philippe Weiss Discusses Olympics Business Lessons On WGN Radio (Chicago)

WGN Radio (Chicago) interviewed Seyfarth at Work President Philippe Weiss in its "Wintrust Business Lunch" segment on July 16. Weiss discussed how business leaders can take lessons from athletes competing in the Paris Olympics.

"The critical baton pass in the relay race....is a great analogy for employers when talking to their teams about sharing information between different groups."

You can listen to the full interview at Min. 4:09 here.

