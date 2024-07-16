The U.S. Supreme Court recently handed down one of the most significant decisions in decades. In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, a case involving a little-known National Marine Fisheries Service regulation, SCOTUS overturned the Chevron doctrine, and in so doing, removed the forty-year old legal foundation that many federal agencies relied upon when promulgating their regulations. In this first of several podcasts to examine the impact of Loper Bright in various industries and practice groups, Labor & Employment Practice Group member Logan C. Hibbs joins Briefly Legal to discuss the two-step test used to determine the amount of deference given to federal agencies when determining the validity of agency regulations under the now defunct Chevron doctrine, and the potential impacts the Court's ruling in Loper Bright could have on ongoing litigation involving workplace regulations including, the Department of Labor's (DOL) new Rule on wage requirements for exempt workers under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the National Labor Relations Board's joint-employer rule, and the DOL's new Rule on who is an independent contractor and who is an employee.

About Logan C. Hibbs

Additional Resources Chevron Overruled – What Does this Mean for Employers?

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.