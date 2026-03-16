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16 March 2026

Episode 133: Casey Knapp, Partner (Podcast)

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Foley & Lardner

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Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
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Alexis P. Robertson and Casey D. Knapp
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This episode features a conversation with Casey Knapp. Casey is a partner in Foley's executive compensation and employee benefits group. She is also vice chair of the firm's Business Law Department and chair of the firm's Best Self Committee. In this discussion, she reflects on growing up in Mequon, WI, earning her undergraduate degree from Sweet Briar College and subsequently attending Washington and Lee University School of Law. Casey details why she decided to become an employee benefits and executive compensation attorney, including pivoting her practice as a senior counsel. Additionally, she reflects on her path to leadership at Foley, and her role as a department vice chair and chair of the Best Self Committee. Finally, Casey provides advice on the importance of embracing the unique growth opportunities that arise from unexpected hardship.

Casey's Profile:

Title: Partner

Foley Office: Milwaukee

Practice Area: Employee Benefits & Executive Comp

Hometown: Mequon, WI

College: Sweet Briar College

Law School: Washington and Lee University School of Law

ngton and Lee University School of Law

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