Episode 133: Casey Knapp, Partner (Podcast)

This episode features a conversation with Casey Knapp. Casey is a partner in Foley's executive compensation and employee benefits group. She is also vice chair of the firm's Business Law Department and chair of the firm's Best Self Committee. In this discussion, she reflects on growing up in Mequon, WI, earning her undergraduate degree from Sweet Briar College and subsequently attending Washington and Lee University School of Law. Casey details why she decided to become an employee benefits and executive compensation attorney, including pivoting her practice as a senior counsel. Additionally, she reflects on her path to leadership at Foley, and her role as a department vice chair and chair of the Best Self Committee. Finally, Casey provides advice on the importance of embracing the unique growth opportunities that arise from unexpected hardship.

Casey's Profile:

Title: Partner

Foley Office: Milwaukee

Practice Area: Employee Benefits & Executive Comp

Hometown: Mequon, WI

College: Sweet Briar College

Law School: Washington and Lee University School of Law

ngton and Lee University School of Law

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