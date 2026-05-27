Littler Lounge On Location: Executive Employer Conference – One More Round Of Insights (Part 2) (Podcast)

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Recorded live at the 2026 Executive Employer Conference – and continuing the celebration of one year in the Lounge – this second installment brings additional conversations straight from the conference floor.
Hosts Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave connect with more Littler attorneys to explore what’s rising to the top for employers right now – from navigating global volatility and its ripple effects on the workforce (because “predictable” isn’t really the theme this year) to keeping pace with evolving background check requirements and to the ever-expanding role of compliance in a rapidly shifting landscape. Along the way, they also circle back to highlights from the conference’s general session – yes, including the moment everyone didn’t know they needed – and explore the history behind the Executive Employer Conference.
If Part 1 got things started, Part 2 rounds it out – with a few final takeaways we’re still thinking about after the conversations wrapped.
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