Long Weekends Ahead? Washington's 32-Hour Bill Aims To Shorten Workweek

Legislators in the state of Washington recently introduced a bill that would turn every weekend into a long weekend. The proposed legislation, HB2611, would make the standard 40-hour workweek into a 32-hour workweek.

What does that mean for employers?

If the legislation becomes law, employers will be required to pay overtime to any employee who works more than 32 hours in a workweek.

Where is the legislation at in the process?

Currently, the legislation is making its way through Washington state's House Committee on Labor and Workplace Standards.

What should employers do right now?

Employers in Washington do not need to do anything right now; however, employers should monitor the legislation closely with counsel so that they are ready to transition if needed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.