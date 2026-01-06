Small Employers, Cal-Save Yourselves!

As we have discussed in prior blogs, CalSavers is California's retirement savings program for workers who do not have a way to save for retirement at work (e.g. the employer does not offer a qualified retirement plan such as a 401(k), SEP IRA or SIMPLE IRA). The program offers automatic payroll deductions into a portable, Roth IRA with options for employees to opt-out or customize contributions and investments.

Employers with 5 or more employees have been required to register for CalSavers for years. We previously wrote about these obligations in 2020 and 2022 for employers with 101+ employees and 5 or more employees.

Now, California employers with 1-4 employees are on the hook. Today, December 31, 2025, is the last day for these smallest employers to register here.

While employers have the obligation to register initially, the good news is that no employer contributions are required or allowed, there are no employer fees, and employers have no fiduciary responsibility.

For more information, visit CalSavers' Frequently Asked Questions page, which also provides a link for you to download a sample template to communicate with your employees about this program.

As always, we are here to answer your questions.

See you next year!

