ARTICLE
2 December 2025

Non-English Minnesota Paid Leave Notices Available

BT
Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Contributor

Barnes & Thornburg LLP logo
In a changing marketplace, Barnes & Thornburg stands ready at a moment’s notice, adapting with agility and precision to achieve your goals. As one of the 100 largest law firms in the United States, our 800 legal professionals in 23 offices put their collective experience to work so you can succeed.
Explore Firm Details
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry has posted sample employee notices regarding the state's new Paid Leave program in Hmong, Somali and Spanish.
United States Minnesota Employment and HR
Jennifer Service
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jennifer Service’s articles from Barnes & Thornburg LLP are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Retail & Leisure industries

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry has posted sample employee notices regarding the state's new Paid Leave program in Hmong, Somali and Spanish. Employers with workers whose primary language is not English have been waiting for these documents so that they can meet the Dec. 1, 2025, deadline for notifying Minnesota employees about the new law going into effect in 2026.

Employers will want to remember that they also have to obtain each employee's acknowledgment that the notice was received by Dec. 1, 2025.

The Hmong, Somali and Spanish notices can be found at Employer Resource Toolkit | Minnesota Paid Leave

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jennifer Service
Jennifer Service
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More