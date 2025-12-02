Non-English Minnesota Paid Leave Notices Available

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry has posted sample employee notices regarding the state's new Paid Leave program in Hmong, Somali and Spanish. Employers with workers whose primary language is not English have been waiting for these documents so that they can meet the Dec. 1, 2025, deadline for notifying Minnesota employees about the new law going into effect in 2026.

Employers will want to remember that they also have to obtain each employee's acknowledgment that the notice was received by Dec. 1, 2025.

The Hmong, Somali and Spanish notices can be found at Employer Resource Toolkit | Minnesota Paid Leave

