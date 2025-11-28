IRS Releases 2026 Adjusted Qualified Plan Limitations

The Internal Revenue Service released the cost-of-living adjusted qualified retirement plan and welfare plan limitations effective January 1, 2026. For ease of reference and comparison to prior years, we have placed the adjusted limitations in a table below. For more information, refer to:
- IRS Notice 2025-67 (November 13, 2025)
- Social Security Administration News Release (October 24, 2025)
|
Type of Limitation
|
2026
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
Elective Deferrals
401(k), 403(b) & 457(e)(15)
|
$24,500
|
$23,500
|
$23,000
|
$22,500
|
$20,500
|
SIMPLE Salary Deferral
|
$17,000
|
$16,500
|
$16,000
|
$15,500
|
$14,000
|
Catch-Up Deferrals
401(k), 403(b), 457(b), & SARSEP
Age 50+
Age 60-63
Mandatory Roth Catch-up Wage Threshold
*Separate rules apply to 457(b)(3) & 402(g)
|
$8,000
$11,250
$150,000
|
$7,500
$11,250
N/A
|
$7,500
N/A
N/A
|
$7,500
N/A
N/A
|
$6,500
N/A
N/A
|
Catch-Up Deferrals to SIMPLE 401(k) or SIMPLE IRA plans:
Age 50+
Certain new plan sponsors: Age 60-63
|
$4,000
$4,000
$5,250
|
$3,500
$3,850
$5,250
|
$3,500
$3,850
N/A
|
$3,500
N/A
N/A
|
$3,000
N/A
N/A
|
415 Limit: Defined Benefit Plans
|
$290,000
|
$280,000
|
$275,000
|
$265,000
|
$245,000
|
415 Limit: Defined Contribution Plans
|
$72,000
|
$70,000
|
$69,000
|
$66,000
|
$61,000
|
401(a)(17) Annual Compensation Limit
|
$360,000
|
$350,000
|
$345,000
|
$330,000
|
$305,000
|
414(q)(1)(B) Highly Compensated Employee
|
$160,000
|
$160,000
|
$155,000
|
$150,000
|
$135,000
|
Domestic Abuse Victim Distribution
|
The lesser of $10,500 or 50% of the vested accrued benefit
|
The lesser of $10,300 or 50% of the vested accrued benefit
|
The lesser of $10,000 or 50% of the vested accrued benefit
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Pension Linked Emergency Savings Account
|
$2,600
|
$2,500
|
$2,500
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Key Employee in Top Heavy Plan (officer)
|
$235,000
|
$230,000
|
$220,000
|
$215,000
|
$200,000
|
ESOP Maximum Balance Subject to 5-Year Distribution Period
|
$1,455,000
|
$1,415,000
|
$1,380,000
|
$1,330,000
|
$1,230,000
|
Amount for Lengthening of 5-Year ESOP Distribution Period
|
$290,000
|
$280,000
|
$275,000
|
$265,000
|
$245,000
|
Taxable Wage Base
|
$184,500
|
$176,100
|
$168,600
|
$160,200
|
$147,000
|
IRA Contribution Limits
Age 0-49
Age 50+
|
$7,500
$8,600
|
$7,000
$8,000
|
$7,000
$8,000
|
$6,500
$7,500
|
$6,000
$7,000
|
FICA Tax for Employees & Employers
|
7.65%
|
7.65%
|
7.65%
|
7.65%
|
7.65%
|
Health Savings Account Limit: single/family
Age 55+ / $1,000 catch-up contribution
|
$4,400
$8,750
|
$4,300/
$8,550
|
$4,150/
|
$3,850/
|
$3,650/
|
Health Flexible Spending Account Limit
Optional Carryover Limit
|
$3,400
$680
|
$3,300
$660
|
$3,200
$640
|
$3,050
$610
|
$2,850
$570
|
Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account Limit: married filing jointly/separately *subject to earned income limits
|
$7,500
$3,750
|
$5,000
$2,500
|
$5,000
$2,500
|
$5,000
$2,500
|
$5,000
$2,500
|
Additional Medicare Tax Withholding
|
0.9% of comp
|
0.9% of comp
|
0.9% of comp
|
0.9% of comp
|
0.9% of comp
This article was co-authored by Julie Wagner
