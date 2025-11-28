ARTICLE
28 November 2025

IRS Releases 2026 Adjusted Qualified Plan Limitations

United States Employment and HR
Lisa A. Van Fleet

The Internal Revenue Service released the cost-of-living adjusted qualified retirement plan and welfare plan limitations effective January 1, 2026. For ease of reference and comparison to prior years, we have placed the adjusted limitations in a table below. For more information, refer to:

Type of Limitation

2026

2025

2024

2023

2022

Elective Deferrals

401(k), 403(b) & 457(e)(15)

$24,500

$23,500

$23,000

$22,500

$20,500

SIMPLE Salary Deferral

$17,000

$16,500

$16,000

$15,500

$14,000

Catch-Up Deferrals

401(k), 403(b), 457(b), & SARSEP

Age 50+

Age 60-63

Mandatory Roth Catch-up Wage Threshold

*Separate rules apply to 457(b)(3) & 402(g)

$8,000

$11,250

$150,000

$7,500

$11,250

N/A

$7,500

N/A

N/A

$7,500

N/A

N/A

$6,500

N/A

N/A

Catch-Up Deferrals to SIMPLE 401(k) or SIMPLE IRA plans:

Age 50+

Certain new plan sponsors: Age 60-63

$4,000

$4,000

$5,250

$3,500

$3,850

$5,250

$3,500

$3,850

N/A

$3,500

N/A

N/A

$3,000

N/A

N/A

415 Limit: Defined Benefit Plans

$290,000

$280,000

$275,000

$265,000

$245,000

415 Limit: Defined Contribution Plans

$72,000

$70,000

$69,000

$66,000

$61,000

401(a)(17) Annual Compensation Limit

$360,000

$350,000

$345,000

$330,000

$305,000

414(q)(1)(B) Highly Compensated Employee

$160,000

$160,000

$155,000

$150,000

$135,000

Domestic Abuse Victim Distribution

The lesser of $10,500 or 50% of the vested accrued benefit

The lesser of $10,300 or 50% of the vested accrued benefit

The lesser of $10,000 or 50% of the vested accrued benefit

N/A

N/A

Pension Linked Emergency Savings Account

$2,600

$2,500

$2,500

N/A

N/A

Key Employee in Top Heavy Plan (officer)

$235,000

$230,000

$220,000

$215,000

$200,000

ESOP Maximum Balance Subject to 5-Year Distribution Period

$1,455,000

$1,415,000

$1,380,000

$1,330,000

$1,230,000

Amount for Lengthening of 5-Year ESOP Distribution Period

$290,000

$280,000

$275,000

$265,000

$245,000

Taxable Wage Base

$184,500

$176,100

$168,600

$160,200

$147,000

IRA Contribution Limits

Age 0-49

Age 50+

$7,500

$8,600

$7,000

$8,000

$7,000

$8,000

$6,500

$7,500

$6,000

$7,000

FICA Tax for Employees & Employers
Social Security Component
Medicare Component

7.65%
6.2%
1.45%

7.65%
6.2%
1.45%

7.65%
6.2%
1.45%

7.65%
6.2%
1.45%

7.65%
6.2%
1.45%

Health Savings Account Limit: single/family

Age 55+ / $1,000 catch-up contribution

$4,400

$8,750

$4,300/

$8,550

$4,150/
$8,300

$3,850/
$7,750

$3,650/
$7,300

Health Flexible Spending Account Limit

Optional Carryover Limit

$3,400

$680

$3,300

$660

$3,200

$640

$3,050

$610

$2,850

$570

Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account Limit: married filing jointly/separately *subject to earned income limits

$7,500

$3,750

$5,000

$2,500

$5,000

$2,500

$5,000

$2,500

$5,000

$2,500

Additional Medicare Tax Withholding

0.9% of comp
>$200,000 for unmarried taxpayers

0.9% of comp
>$200,000 for unmarried taxpayers

0.9% of comp
>$200,000 for unmarried taxpayers

0.9% of comp
>$200,000 for unmarried taxpayers

0.9% of comp
>$200,000 for unmarried taxpayers

 This article was co-authored by Julie Wagner

