2026 COLAs Increases For Qualified Retirement Plans

On November 13, 2025, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Notice 2025-67 containing the calendar year cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) to the contribution and compensation limits for tax-qualified retirement plans.

The elective deferral limit for 401(k) and 403(b) plans will increase to $24,500 for 2026, and the catch-up contribution limit will increase to $8,000 for most employees but will remain at $11,250 for employees who achieve ages sixty to sixty-three during 2026.

The limitation on compensation that can be taken into account under tax-qualified retirement plans will increase to $360,000 for 2026.

The threshold for determining highly compensated employees will remain at $160,000.

In a surprising development, the threshold for determining highly paid individuals for purposes of the Roth catch-up contribution requirement will increase from $145,000 to $150,000 for the 2025 lookback year.

The 2026 adjustments were not out of line with those made for the 2025 calendar year. The increases shown below are effective January 1, 2026.

Internal Revenue Code (IRC) or Regulation Section 2026 2025 Annual compensation limit: IRC §§ 401(a)(17) / 404(l) $360,000 $350,000 Elective deferral limit: IRC §§ 402(g)(1) and 457(e)(15) $24,500 $23,500 Catch-up contribution limit: IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(i)

For employees ages 60-63:

For other employees: $11,250

$8,000

$11,250

$7,500 Roth catch-up wage threshold: IRC § 414(v)(7)(A) TBD $150,000 Defined benefit plan limit: IRC § 415(b)(1)(A) $290,000 $280,000 Defined contribution plan limit: IRC § 415(c)(1)(A) $72,000 $70,000 Highly compensated employee threshold: IRC § 414(q)(1)(B) $160,000 $160,000 Employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) limits: IRC § 409(o)(1)(C) $1,455,000

$290,000 $1,415,000

$280,000 Key employee dollar limit in top-heavy plan: IRC § 416(i)(1)(A)(i) $235,000 $230,000 SIMPLE maximum contribution limit: IRC § 408(p)(2)(E) $17,000 $16,500 SIMPLE catch-up contribution limit: IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(ii)

For employees ages 60-63:

For all other employees:

$5,250

$4,000

$5,250

$3,500 Simplified employee pension (SEP) minimum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(2)(C) $800 $750 SEP maximum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(3)(C) $360,000 $350,000 Control employee: § 1.61-21(f)(5)(i) $145,000 $140,000 Control employee: § 1.61-21(f)(5)(iii) $290,000 $285,000 Social Security taxable wage base $184,500 $176,100

The IRS makes cost-of-living adjustments annually in response to inflation. Each limit is rounded to a whole number, generally the nearest $500 or $1,000, as prescribed by law.

