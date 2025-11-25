ARTICLE
25 November 2025

2026 COLAs Increases For Qualified Retirement Plans

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
On November 13, 2025, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Notice 2025-67 containing the calendar year cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) to the contribution and compensation limits for tax-qualified retirement plans.
United States Employment and HR
Katrina M. Clingerman and David Rosner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Katrina M. Clingerman’s articles from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

On November 13, 2025, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Notice 2025-67 containing the calendar year cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) to the contribution and compensation limits for tax-qualified retirement plans.

Quick Hits

  • The elective deferral limit for 401(k) and 403(b) plans will increase to $24,500 for 2026, and the catch-up contribution limit will increase to $8,000 for most employees but will remain at $11,250 for employees who achieve ages sixty to sixty-three during 2026.
  • The limitation on compensation that can be taken into account under tax-qualified retirement plans will increase to $360,000 for 2026.
  • The threshold for determining highly compensated employees will remain at $160,000.
  • In a surprising development, the threshold for determining highly paid individuals for purposes of the Roth catch-up contribution requirement will increase from $145,000 to $150,000 for the 2025 lookback year.

The 2026 adjustments were not out of line with those made for the 2025 calendar year. The increases shown below are effective January 1, 2026.

Internal Revenue Code (IRC) or Regulation Section 2026 2025
Annual compensation limit: IRC §§ 401(a)(17) / 404(l) $360,000 $350,000
Elective deferral limit: IRC §§ 402(g)(1) and 457(e)(15) $24,500 $23,500
Catch-up contribution limit: IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(i)
For employees ages 60-63:
For other employees:		 $11,250
$8,000
$11,250
$7,500
Roth catch-up wage threshold: IRC § 414(v)(7)(A) TBD $150,000
Defined benefit plan limit: IRC § 415(b)(1)(A) $290,000 $280,000
Defined contribution plan limit: IRC § 415(c)(1)(A) $72,000 $70,000
Highly compensated employee threshold: IRC § 414(q)(1)(B) $160,000 $160,000
Employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) limits: IRC § 409(o)(1)(C) $1,455,000
$290,000		 $1,415,000
$280,000
Key employee dollar limit in top-heavy plan: IRC § 416(i)(1)(A)(i) $235,000 $230,000
SIMPLE maximum contribution limit: IRC § 408(p)(2)(E) $17,000 $16,500
SIMPLE catch-up contribution limit: IRC § 414(v)(2)(B)(ii)
For employees ages 60-63:
For all other employees:
$5,250
$4,000
$5,250
$3,500
Simplified employee pension (SEP) minimum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(2)(C) $800 $750
SEP maximum compensation: IRC § 408(k)(3)(C) $360,000 $350,000
Control employee: § 1.61-21(f)(5)(i) $145,000 $140,000
Control employee: § 1.61-21(f)(5)(iii) $290,000 $285,000
Social Security taxable wage base $184,500 $176,100

The IRS makes cost-of-living adjustments annually in response to inflation. Each limit is rounded to a whole number, generally the nearest $500 or $1,000, as prescribed by law.

Ogletree Deakins' Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Practice Group and Employee Tax Practice Group will continue to monitor developments and provide updates on the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation and Employment Tax blogs as new information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Katrina M. Clingerman
Katrina M. Clingerman
Photo of David Rosner
David Rosner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More