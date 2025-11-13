Washington Announces New Minimum Wages For 2026

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries announced that Washington's minimum wage, which is tied to inflation, will increase from $16.66 to $17.13 starting in 2026.

Many local jurisdictions have higher minimum wage rates. Below is a breakdown of new wages that become effective January 1, 2026. The table does not reflect any additional changes that may take effect later in the year for some jurisdictions.

Jurisdiction Hourly Wage Rate Bellingham $19.13 for all employers Burien $21.63 for large employers1 $20.63 for midsize employers2 Everett $20.77 for large employers3 $18.77 for midsize employers4 Renton $21.57 for large employers5 $20.57 for midsize employers6 Seattle $21.30 for all employers SeaTac $20.74 for employers in hospitality and transportation industries Tukwila $21.65 for all employers Unincorporated King County $20.82 for large employers7 $19.82 for midsize employers8

2026 Minimum Wage for Young Workers

The minimum wage for young workers (those ages 14 to 15) is $14.56 per hour, regardless of employer size.

2026 Minimum Wage for Rideshare Drivers

For trips within Seattle, drivers must earn 70 cents per minute and $1.63 per mile, or $6.12 per trip, whichever is greater.

For trips in Washington but outside of Seattle, drivers must earn 40 cents per minute and $1.38 per mile, or $3.55 per trip, whichever is greater.

Overtime Exemption Salary Thresholds

The increase in minimum wage also affects the minimum salary threshold workers must meet to qualify for overtime exemptions under the Washington Minimum Wage Act.

2026 Executive, Administrative, and Professional Workers Exemption

The minimum salary threshold for overtime exemption purposes will increase to $1,541.70 per week ($80,168.40 per year) regardless of employer size.

2026 Computer Professional Exemption

The minimum salary threshold for computer professionals will increase to $59.96 per hour regardless of employer size.

2026 Earning Thresholds for Noncompetes

The minimum amount an employee must earn for a noncompete to be enforceable is adjusted annually for inflation. An employee's total annual compensation will need to be at least $126,858.83 starting January 1, 2026. That is up from $123,394.17 in 2025. Meanwhile, an independent contractor will need to earn at least $317,147.09 in 2026, compared to $308,485.43 in 2025.

2026 Earning Thresholds for Moonlighting

The minimum amount an employee must earn for an employer to restrict or restrain an employee from having an additional job or otherwise supplementing their income in certain circumstances is $34.26 per hour. That is up from $33.32 per hour in 2025.

Footnotes

1 500 or more full-time equivalent employees, including employees of franchisees, in King County.

2 21 to 499 full-time equivalent employees in King County.

3 500 or more employees, including franchises under common control

4 At least 15 but no more than 499 employees or more than $2 million of annual gross revenue in Everett.

5 More than 500 employees worldwide and certain franchisees.

6 At least 15 but no more than 500 employees worldwide or more than $2 million of annual gross revenue in Renton.

7 500 employees or more worldwide and certain franchisees.

8 At least 16 but no more than 499 employees or at least $2 million of annual gross revenue.

