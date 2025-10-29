AI & Health Care: The Future Of Health Plan Administration

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming many industries — and employee benefit plan administration is no exception. In the latest episode of Seyfarth's Health Care Beat podcast, co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Amanda Genovese continue their discussion on AI & Health Care: Innovation, Regulation, and Reality with Employee Benefits attorney Caroline Pieper. Together, they explore how AI is shaping health plan administration, particularly when it comes to claims administration.

This conversation explores:

Where AI is already making an impact in streamlining administrative processes, reducing costs, and improving member experiences;

The evolving regulatory landscape, including compliance and fiduciary duties under ERISA;

Key legal and ethical considerations when adopting AI tools or partnering with vendors that leverage machine learning in plan operations; and

Practical steps employers and plan administrators can take now to harness innovation responsibly.

As health plans and their administrators increasingly turn to technology to manage complexity and efficiency, understanding the balance between innovation and compliance is critical.

Listen to Episode 53, here.

