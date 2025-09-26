Three Pryor Cashman Attorneys Named To 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers List

Pryor Cashman PartnersColleen L. Caden,Ronald H. Shechtman, andJoshua Zuckerberghave once again been named toLawdragon's2026list of 500 Corporate Employment Lawyers.
- Colleen, chair of the firm's Immigration Group, earned a spot in theImmigration – Corporatecategory;
- Ron, Pryor Cashman's former Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the firm's Labor + Employment group, was honored in theLabor & Employment Hall of Fame; and
- Josh, Co-Chair of the Labor + Employment Group, was highlighted forLabor & Employment, especially Litigation.
This is the 19th edition of theLawdragonguide, which honors "the nation's best advisors on the world of employment and labor law – from employee benefits and executive compensation; to traditional labor matters; immigration; and, of course, all matter of litigation and arbitration." It features a range of firms, from "from solo practitioners, to specialist boutiques to the world's most high-impact practices."
See the fullLawdragonlist using the link below.
Resources
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.