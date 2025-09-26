ARTICLE
26 September 2025

Three Pryor Cashman Attorneys Named To 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers List

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Pryor Cashman Partners Colleen L. Caden, Ronald H. Shechtman, and Joshua Zuckerberg have once again been named to Lawdragon's 2026 list of 500 Corporate Employment Lawyers.
United States Employment and HR
Colleen L. Caden,Ronald Shechtman, and Joshua Zuckerberg
  • Colleen, chair of the firm's Immigration Group, earned a spot in theImmigration – Corporatecategory;
  • Ron, Pryor Cashman's former Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the firm's Labor + Employment group, was honored in theLabor & Employment Hall of Fame; and
  • Josh, Co-Chair of the Labor + Employment Group, was highlighted forLabor & Employment, especially Litigation.

This is the 19th edition of theLawdragonguide, which honors "the nation's best advisors on the world of employment and labor law – from employee benefits and executive compensation; to traditional labor matters; immigration; and, of course, all matter of litigation and arbitration." It features a range of firms, from "from solo practitioners, to specialist boutiques to the world's most high-impact practices."

See the fullLawdragonlist using the link below.

Colleen L. Caden
Ronald Shechtman
Joshua Zuckerberg
