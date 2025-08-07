Upcoming 2026 Pittsburgh's Amendments To The Paid Sick Days Act

On June 10, 2025, the City of Pittsburgh enacted amendments to its Paid Sick Days Act (PSDA), which will take effect on January 1, 2026. Since March 2020, Pittsburgh has required employers with 15 or more employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave per year, while employers with fewer than 15 employees have been required to provide 24 hours per year.

Effective January 1, 2026, those minimum requirements will increase significantly. Employers with 15 or more employees will be required to provide at least 72 hours of paid sick leave per year, while employers with fewer than 15 employees must provide 48 hours per year.

The amendment also accelerates the rate at which employees accrue paid sick leave. Starting in 2026, employees working within Pittsburgh city limits—regardless of employer size—must accrue a minimum of one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, compared to the current rate of one hour per 35 hours worked.

These updates mark a substantial expansion of employee benefits under the PSDA. Employers should review and revise their sick leave policies to ensure compliance with the new requirements.