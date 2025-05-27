Washington Governor Signs Bill Making Key Changes To Equal Pay And Opportunities Act

On May 20, 2025, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed a bill into law that will provide employers with a cure period for job postings that do not include pay information...

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

On May 20, 2025, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed a bill into law that will provide employers with a cure period for job postings that do not include pay information, allow employers to advertise a fixed amount of pay instead of a wage scale or wage range, and make other substantial changes to the state's Equal Pay and Opportunities Act (EPOA).

Quick Hits

Washington Governor Ferguson signed legislation amending the pay transparency requirements of the EPOA.

The amended EPOA provides employers a cure period of five business days after receiving notice of a defective posting to change a posting to comply with the pay transparency requirements.

The new law will also allow employers to advertise a single fixed pay amount in job postings instead of a pay range, in certain circumstances.

The law also limits remedies for affected job applicants, allowing them to seek either administrative remedies or statutory damages in a private civil action.

Washington Substitute Senate Bill (SSB) 5408 amends the pay and benefit information in job positions required by the EPOA, provisions that have led to hundreds of class action lawsuits since summer 2023. The law will take effect on July 27, 2025.

The signing comes after Washington lawmakers passed SSB 5408 with amendments in April 2025, updating the pay transparency provisions in Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 49.58.110.

Specifically, RCW 49.58.110 requires employers with fifteen or more employees to affirmatively disclose in each job posting the salary range or wage scale offered for the position, in addition to a general description of all benefits and other compensation offered for the position.

SSB 5408 updates the law to allow Washington employers to list a fixed pay amount instead of a wage range if only one amount is offered, including for internal transfers. In addition, the law will exempt job postings that are “digitally replicated and published without an employer's consent” from the pay equity requirements.

The law will also allow employers five business days to correct noncompliant job postings after receiving a written notice and avoid penalties from the effective date of July 27, 2025, through July 27, 2027.

SSB 5408 further defines and clarifies two separate remedies. Job applicants affected by an allegedly noncompliant job posting will be able to either seek administrative remedies, including civil penalties up to $1,000 and statutory damages between $100 and $5,000 per violation, or pursue a private civil action to recover “statutory damages of no less than $100 and no more than $5,000 per violation, plus reasonable attorneys' fees and costs.” The remedies are exclusive of each other.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.