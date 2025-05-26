ARTICLE
26 May 2025

It Is Compensation Data Gathering Season – Be A Part Of It.

SR
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Contributor

With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel comprises legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses.
Our affiliate Eisenhandler & Co. is in the process of gathering the latest compensation data for the Alternative Investment Manager Industry utilizing their MarketLook Compensation Survey platform.
United States Employment and HR
David Nissenbaum,Shelley Eisenhandler,Martin L. Schmelkin
+1 Authors
Shelley Eisenhandler is the leading industry authority on compensation.

MarketLook Compensation Survey

From now through June 30, Eisenhandler & Co.'s MarketLook Compensation Survey is collecting compensation data from hedge fund, private equity, alternative credit, real estate and venture capital firms. The compensation survey highlights include:

  • Broad Market Reach: 200+ participating alternative investment managers
  • Role Scope Examples (including but not limited to):
    • Business Operations: Finance, HR, Legal & Compliance, Admin
    • Sales & Product: Capital Raising, Investor Relations, Client Service
    • Investments: Analysts, PMs, Deal Professionals, Operating Partners
    • Technology & Innovation: Engineering, Data, AI, Cybersecurity
  • Easy Access: Real-time dashboard with Excel export
  • Exclusive Benefits: Strategic compensation advice, insightful trends, year-end planning support and headcount analytics
  • Global coverage across Asia, Europe and the United States

