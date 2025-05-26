It Is Compensation Data Gathering Season – Be A Part Of It.

Our affiliate Eisenhandler & Co. is in the process of gathering the latest compensation data for the Alternative Investment Manager Industry utilizing their MarketLook Compensation Survey platform. Shelley Eisenhandler is the leading industry authority on compensation.

MarketLook Compensation Survey

From now through June 30, Eisenhandler & Co.'s MarketLook Compensation Survey is collecting compensation data from hedge fund, private equity, alternative credit, real estate and venture capital firms. The compensation survey highlights include:

Broad Market Reach: 200+ participating alternative investment managers

Role Scope Examples (including but not limited to): Business Operations: Finance, HR, Legal & Compliance, Admin Sales & Product: Capital Raising, Investor Relations, Client Service Investments: Analysts, PMs, Deal Professionals, Operating Partners Technology & Innovation: Engineering, Data, AI, Cybersecurity

Easy Access: Real-time dashboard with Excel export

Exclusive Benefits: Strategic compensation advice, insightful trends, year-end planning support and headcount analytics

Global coverage across Asia, Europe and the United States

