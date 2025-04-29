Catching-Up On Catch-Up Contribution Changes

Seyfarth Synopsis: New proposed regulations issued by The Department of Treasury and IRS provide guidance on the provisions related to catch-up contributions that were included under SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 ("SECURE 2.0").

The recently issued proposed regulations address several changes to the catch-up contribution provisions made by SECURE 2.0, including the following:

Section 603, which requires that catch-up contributions for certain participants be made on a Roth basis (i.e., the Roth Catch-Up Requirement); and

Section 109, which increased the applicable catch-up dollar limit for those who attain age 60, 61, 62 or 63 during the plan year.

The much-welcomed proposed regulations answer a number of open questions that we had been grappling with following the issuance of SECURE 2.0.

