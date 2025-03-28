Pay Equity: Dawn Staley's Big Dance To Becoming The Highest-Paid Coach In Women's College Basketball History

With brackets finalized and March Madness well underway, it is probably a safe bet that many of you have the University of South Carolina's women's team heading to the NCAA Tournament's final game. As of this writing, the Gamecocks are heading to the Sweet Sixteen for their 11th straight appearance and, of course, this South Carolinian's bracket has them bringing home another National Championship. After an incredible season heading into the tournament, who would bet against USC with Coach Dawn Staley continuing to guide the team to historic heights with her trademark calm leadership under pressure?

USC is most certainly betting on Staley by recently extending her contract through the 2029–30 season, making her the highest-paid coach in women's college basketball history. The total contract value is estimated to be approximately $25.25 million. ESPN quoted athletic director, Jeremiah Donati, as saying, "Dawn Staley is a once-in-a-generation coach ... [who] has elevated the sport of women's basketball on the national level and here on campus. ..."

According to MSN, her new contract "almost directly mimics" that of USC's men's basketball coach, Lamont Paris. Staley has long been an outspoken advocate for pay equity and a key figure in enriching female athletes. As Staley famously stated during her acceptance speech of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, "They're watching me; I can't ask them to stand up for themselves, if I'm sitting down. ... How do I not fight for equity when I tell them they can climb as high as they want—they can be all they want."

Staley also reportedly invested in Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 league that tipped off earlier this year, enabling more WNBA players to remain state-side in the off season rather than playing overseas. My family had the good fortune of traveling to Miami last month to watch former USC teammates, Allisha Gray and Aliyah Boston, battle it out on the Unrivaled court. The league was founded by two WNBA stars, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, both of whom Staley coached to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Not only does the Unrivaled league provide exciting game time experiences for audiences and athletes alike, but it has also set a new standard for supporting working mothers by providing on-site childcare and nanny services for players, in addition to paying the highest average salary in professional women's sports history.

As Staley and her team continue to break records and inspire future generations, it seems the Gamecocks likely have much to look forward to in the coming years. According to the Post and Courier, Staley's new contract contains a provision that Staley must repay the remainder of the contract if she terminates it before its end, unless she leaves to take a coaching position in the WNBA or NBA. For now, let's dance!

