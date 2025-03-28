ARTICLE
28 March 2025

Federal Contractor Minimum Wage Mandate Revoked: Implications And Future Outlook

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

President Trump has rescinded President Biden's 2021 executive order increasing the minimum wage for employees of federal contractors.
United States Employment and HR
Justin R. Barnes,Brian E. Lewis, and Laura A. Mitchell

President Trump has revoked President Biden's EO that increased the minimum wage for federal contractor employees. This action is part of a broader effort by Trump to reverse several of Biden's executive orders, marking a significant shift in federal policy. (Refer to EO "Additional Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions.") Read more.

Authors
Photo of Justin R. Barnes
Justin R. Barnes
Photo of Brian E. Lewis
Brian E. Lewis
Photo of Laura A. Mitchell
Laura A. Mitchell
