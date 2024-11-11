IRS Issues New Long-Term, Part-Time Employee Guidance Under The SECURE 2.0 Act For 403(b) Plans

On October 3, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Notice 2024-73, which provides guidance on the application of nondiscrimination rules under Internal Revenue Code § 403(b) for long-term, part-time employees. The notice also announces that the final regulations, which the IRS will issue for 401(k) plans on long-term, part-time employees, will apply to plan years beginning on or after January 1, 2026.

