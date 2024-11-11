ARTICLE
11 November 2024

IRS Issues New Long-Term, Part-Time Employee Guidance Under The SECURE 2.0 Act For 403(b) Plans

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

McDermott Will & Emery logo
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 1,100 lawyers across several office locations worldwide, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success.
Explore Firm Details
On October 3, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Notice 2024-73, which provides guidance on the application of nondiscrimination rules...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Kevin Spencer
Photo of Evan Walters
Photo of Sama Kaseer
Authors

On October 3, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Notice 2024-73, which provides guidance on the application of nondiscrimination rules under Internal Revenue Code § 403(b) for long-term, part-time employees. The notice also announces that the final regulations, which the IRS will issue for 401(k) plans on long-term, part-time employees, will apply to plan years beginning on or after January 1, 2026.

Read more about this and other IRS regulatory updates in this Weekly IRS Roundup.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kevin Spencer
Kevin Spencer
Photo of Evan Walters
Evan Walters
Photo of Sama Kaseer
Sama Kaseer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More