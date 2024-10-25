ARTICLE
25 October 2024

Michigan Sick Leave & Minimum Wage Updates

FS
Foster Swift Collins & Smith

Contributor

Foster Swift Collins & Smith logo

For more than 100 years, Foster Swift Collins & Smith has provided outstanding client service and legal excellence. Our firm delivers comprehensive services for businesses, organizations, municipalities, families and individuals across Michigan, the nation and beyond.

Foster Swift’s nearly 100 attorneys across Michigan provide a results-minded attitude and across-the-board legal excellence.

We credit our success and growth to the firm’s adherence to our Midwestern values of integrity, civility, hard work, camaraderie and commitment to our communities.

Clients of all backgrounds, public and private, seek our help. For most, we establish long-term relationships that span generations. They appreciate our ability and experience in handling sophisticated transactions and corporate formations, difficult litigation and complex regulatory and municipal issues.

Explore Firm Details
On July 31, 2024, the Michigan Supreme Court issued the highly anticipated ruling concerning Michigan's minimum wage and mandatory sick leave.
United States Michigan Employment and HR
Photo of Michael R. Blum
Authors

On July 31, 2024, the Michigan Supreme Court issued the highly anticipated ruling concerning Michigan's minimum wage and mandatory sick leave. Currently, Michigan's minimum wage is set forth in the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act (IWOWA) and minimum required sick leave is set forth in the Paid Medical Leave Act (PMLA) (the amended version of initial Earned Sick Time Act (ESTA).

But the Supreme Court held that the implementation of those acts was unconstitutional and reinstated the 2018 citizen-initiated ballot proposals.

The following video is a segment from the Foster Swift Labor & Employment Law Update webinar that took place on September 18, 2024. This video discusses the substantial increases in Michigan's minimum wage and the new paid sick leave requirements that become effective February 21, 2025, as well as steps all employers should take now because of the Supreme Court's decision. If you would like to view the webinar in its entirety, here is the link to the full recording: https://youtu.be/EmxWXGfo3ZY

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael R. Blum
Michael R. Blum
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More