Michigan Sick Leave & Minimum Wage Updates

On July 31, 2024, the Michigan Supreme Court issued the highly anticipated ruling concerning Michigan's minimum wage and mandatory sick leave. Currently, Michigan's minimum wage is set forth in the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act (IWOWA) and minimum required sick leave is set forth in the Paid Medical Leave Act (PMLA) (the amended version of initial Earned Sick Time Act (ESTA).
But the Supreme Court held that the implementation of those acts was unconstitutional and reinstated the 2018 citizen-initiated ballot proposals.
The following video is a segment from the Foster Swift Labor & Employment Law Update webinar that took place on September 18, 2024. This video discusses the substantial increases in Michigan's minimum wage and the new paid sick leave requirements that become effective February 21, 2025, as well as steps all employers should take now because of the Supreme Court's decision. If you would like to view the webinar in its entirety, here is the link to the full recording: https://youtu.be/EmxWXGfo3ZY
