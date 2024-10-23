2024 US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IMPACT SERIES
In the leadup to the 2024 presidential election in the United States, read our lawyers' takes on the legal implications of a Harris-Walz administration versus a Trump-Vance administration. With detailed Q&As, we address the following topics:
- Artificial intelligence: Q&A with Shawn Helms, partner and co-head of the Firm's technology transactions and outsourcing practice
- Healthcare innovation: Q&A with Jennifer Geetter, partner in the Healthcare Group
- Reproductive rights and health plans: Q&A with Sarah Raaii, partner in the Employee Benefits Group
- Gender-affirming care, health plans, and healthcare equity: Q&A with Greg Fosheim, partner in the Healthcare Group; Sarah Raaii, partner in the Employee Benefits Group; and Alden Bianchi, counsel in the Employee Benefits Group
Check back as additional topics are added through November 5.
