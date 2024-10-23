ARTICLE
23 October 2024

2024 US Presidential Election Impact Series

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

McDermott Will & Emery logo
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 1,100 lawyers across several office locations worldwide, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success.
Explore Firm Details
In the leadup to the 2024 presidential election in the United States, read our lawyers' takes on the legal implications of a Harris-Walz administration versus a Trump-Vance administration.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Gregory E. Fosheim
Photo of Jennifer Geetter
Photo of Shawn Helms
Photo of Sarah Raaii
Photo of Alden Bianchi
Authors

2024 US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IMPACT SERIES

In the leadup to the 2024 presidential election in the United States, read our lawyers' takes on the legal implications of a Harris-Walz administration versus a Trump-Vance administration. With detailed Q&As, we address the following topics:

Check back as additional topics are added through November 5.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gregory E. Fosheim
Gregory E. Fosheim
Photo of Jennifer Geetter
Jennifer Geetter
Photo of Shawn Helms
Shawn Helms
Photo of Sarah Raaii
Sarah Raaii
Photo of Alden Bianchi
Alden Bianchi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More