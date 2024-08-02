Thompson Coburn Releases 2024 Title IX Training Series For Institutions Of Higher Education

Thompson Coburn's Higher Education Practice is pleased to announce the release of its new, four-part Title IX Training Series, designed to assist institutions of higher education to comply with the Biden administration's 2024 Title IX rule. This free training series succeeds Thompson Coburn's popular 2020 Title IX training series, which details the requirements of the Trump administration's Title IX regulation.

The new Title IX rule, effective August 1, 2024, contains a number of training requirements for employees of institutions of higher education. In addition to general training required for all employees, the new rule requires specific training for investigators, decisionmakers, facilitators of informal resolution, and Title IX coordinators. Thompson Coburn's 2024 Title IX Training Series assists institutions to comply with these training obligations and to provide employees charged with administering the Title IX process with important grounding in the many new requirements of the new rule.

"Just as in 2020, we know that these are extraordinarily challenging times for higher education, and that resources for most institutions are strained to the limit," observed Aaron Lacey, Partner and Co-Chair of the firm's Higher Education Practice. "When the new rule was released, we committed to producing a free, updated curriculum that institutions of higher education could leverage as they worked to learn and comply with the new Title IX rule."

Added Scott Goldschmidt, Partner in the firm's Higher Education Practice, "We understand that litigation challenging the 2024 rule has created a challenging situation for institutions across the country. For institutions moving to a policy that complies with the 2024 rule today, we hope the new training series serves as a valuable resource. And for institutions staying with their 2020 policy while litigation moves through the courts, our 2020 training series will remain online and available."

In addition to Aaron and Scott, the new Title IX Training Series features Stephanie Fredman and Leah Northener, attorneys in the firm's Higher Education practice who focus on compliance with Title IX and other federal and state non-discrimination laws. Stephanie and Leah both previously served as administrators at educational institutions and add their valuable expertise and in-house perspective to the training.

A brief description of each session in the Title IX Training Series is set out below. Institutions can access the videos, the slides, and related materials on Thompson Coburn's Higher Education Resources page:

Session 1 – An Introduction to the 2024 Title IX Rule: This session provides an overview of the new Title IX rule. It covers the background and status of the Title IX regulatory framework, new definitions, obligations relating to sex discrimination and retaliation, training and notice standards, supportive measures, and recordkeeping requirements.

Session 2 – Complaints of Sex Discrimination and Serving Impartially: This session examines the requirements for responding to and addressing complaints of sex discrimination under the new regulations. The session also outlines obligations and key concepts for employees charged with administering the Title IX process.

Session 3 – Complaints of Sex-Based Harassment Involving a Student Party and Informal Resolution: This session details the framework for responding to and addressing complaints of sex-based harassment involving a student party under the new regulations. The session also explains and provides an outline of the informal resolution process and its requirements.

Session 4 – Pregnancy and Related Conditions: This session takes a deep-dive into the regulation's new requirements regarding pregnancy and related conditions. In particular, the session considers the responsibilities for institutions when a student or employee informs the institution of their pregnancy or related condition.

Please Click Here to request downloadable files of the sessions.

We recommend that institutions supplement this foundational Title IX Training Series with custom training regarding their institution's specific policies, procedures, and requirements, as well as with investigation and hearing simulations. The firm's Higher Education practice is available and would be pleased to assist in the design, creation, and delivery of such supplementary, custom training. The practice also has developed model policies, notifications, and other communications designed to comply with the new rule, and can assist with the revision of existing policies and related documentation.

Finally, please be on the lookout for our follow-up "Best Practices Series" coming this Fall. The Best Practices Series will provide an in-depth exploration of how to conduct investigations, how to write a report, and how to make determinations, in each case with the help of expert practitioners from across Thompson Coburn. Also, watch for our upcoming "Title IX in 10" segments, short videos that will explore nuanced issues and provide updates on recent events concerning the rule.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.