Texas AG Cracks Down On COVID-19 Egg Price Gouging

- Texas AG Ken Paxton settled with Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in price gouging by sharply increasing the price of eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic in violation of the state's consumer protection law.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Cal-Maine must donate more than 2 million eggs to food banks across Texas, among other things.
- We have previously reported on a New York AG lawsuit against an egg producer and distributor over similar claims.
