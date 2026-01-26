ARTICLE
26 January 2026

Texas AG Cracks Down On COVID-19 Egg Price Gouging

Texas AG Ken Paxton settled with Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in price gouging by sharply increasing...
United States Texas Consumer Protection
Source: The State AG ReportState: Texas

Industry: Food, Beverage, Nutritional Supplements

Area of Law: Consumer Protection

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton settled with Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in price gouging by sharply increasing the price of eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic in violation of the state's consumer protection law.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Cal-Maine must donate more than 2 million eggs to food banks across Texas, among other things.
  • We have previously reported on a New York AG lawsuit against an egg producer and distributor over similar claims.

