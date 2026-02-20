Texas AG Settles With Cal-Maine Foods Over Price Gouging Claims

Last month, Cal-Maine Foods reached a settlement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, resolving allegations that the company engaged in price gouging in connection with the company's sale of eggs during the pandemic.

Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.

Article Insights

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum’s articles from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz are most popular: with readers working within the Consumer Industries industries Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

Last month, Cal-Maine Foods reached a settlement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, resolving allegations that the company engaged in price gouging in connection with the company's sale of eggs during the pandemic.

In April 2022, the Texas AG sued Cal-Maine, alleging that the company had illegally raised the price of eggs by around 300% during the pandemic. Texas law prohibits companies from taking advantage of a disaster declared by the state's governor by selling fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, and other necessities at an "exorbitant or excessive price."

As part of the settlement, Cal-Maine agreed to donate more than 2 million eggs to food banks across Texas.

In announcing the settlement, Paxton said, "My office will crack down on any corporation illegally raising prices on Texans. Cal-Maine tried to take advantage of the people of Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this settlement is an important step towards securing justice for the company's unethical actions. Our efforts to hold Cal-Maine accountable have secured reforms that will help prevent any further illegal price gouging and over two million free eggs that will be distributed by food banks across the state."

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.