State AG News: Environment, Consumer Protection, Energy, FTC September 18-24, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from September 18-24, 2025:
Multistate
- A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia, plus Chief Legal Officers of seven city and county governments, submitted a comment letter opposing the U.S. EPA's proposed roll back of its 2009 finding that greenhouse gas emissions endanger public health and welfare because they contribute to climate change. The AGs and Chief Legal Officers write that their constituents are experiencing substantial harm arising from climate change and other public health impacts of greenhouse gas emissions, including from motor vehicles.
- A coalition of seven state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit against Ticketmaster and Live Nation, alleging they intentionally misled customers about ticket prices by (1) charging multiple fees on a single ticket at different points in the checkout process and (2) failing to enforce their own rules regulating ticket resale. The AGs allege violations of their states' consumer protection and deceptive business practices acts.
- A coalition of 22 state attorneys general announced a TRO blocking the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) from implementing cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also referred to as "food stamps") during the pendency of litigation challenging the constitutionality of a demand by USDA that states turn over SNAP data, which the states argue would violate SNAP beneficiaries' privacy.
- Rhode Island Attorney General Neronha and Connecticut Attorney General Tong announced a preliminary injunction lifting the "stop work" order issued by the Trump Administration against the offshore wind energy project Revolution Wind. The court found that the order would cause irreparable harm to the developer, Orsted, because the project was nearly complete and the states were likely to prevail in their argument that this action by the Administration was arbitrary and capricious.
Colorado
- Colorado Attorney General Weiser announced a settlement with Nuka Enterprises LLC, Sima Sciences LLC, and Nuka Properties LLC – manufacturers and distributors of the 1906 brand of cannabis products—for $400,000 to resolve allegations that they failed to disclose their products' health risks and misrepresented their health benefits, in violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act (C.R.S. § 6-1-105(1)).
Michigan
- Michigan Attorney General Nessel announced a settlement to resolve allegations that Ox Paperboard violated the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act by releasing PFAS into the White Pigeon River. Ox Paperboard agreed to close a former wastewater lagoon on the property that allowed contamination to seep into the groundwater, conduct an engineering evaluation of its wastewater treatment system, address PFAS in stormwater on the property, prevent any unauthorized discharges to surface waters or groundwater, and pay $95,200 in civil penalties, plus attorney fees.
