ARTICLE
13 October 2025

FTC And DOJ Settle With Disability-Advocacy Company For Alleged Illegal Telemarketing Practices

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On September 30, the FTC and the DOJ announced a settlement resolving allegations that a Massachusetts-based disability-advocacy company and its subsidiary violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule and FTC Act.
United States Consumer Protection
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

On September 30, the FTC and the DOJ announced a settlement resolving allegations that a Massachusetts-based disability-advocacy company and its subsidiary violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule and FTC Act. The FTC alleged that the companies unlawfully contacted consumers through robocalls and calls to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry to market Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.

According to the complaint, the companies used third-party lead generators to collect consumer information through deceptive websites and then placed automated and misleading calls to consumers nationwide. The settlement requires the companies to implement strict vendor oversight and compliance measures to prevent future violations.

The complaint alleges that the companies:

  • Called numbers on the Do Not Call Registry. The companies allegedly made more than 25.7 million outbound telemarketing calls to consumers on the National Do Not Call Registry without prior express consent.
  • Used illegal prerecorded messages. The defendants allegedly placed millions of robocalls through third-party vendors and call centers without obtaining the written authorization required under the Telemarketing Sales Rule.
  • Misled consumers about the purpose of calls. The FTC claimed that telemarketers falsely represented that they were following up on consumers' SSDI inquiries to induce them to purchase services.
  • Collected consumer information through deceptive websites. The companies allegedly relied on lead generators that used sweepstakes and coupon websites to collect data without clearly disclosing that it would be used for telemarketing.
  • Failed to oversee third-party vendors. The order requires the companies to monitor and pre-approve all lead-generation materials and to suspend or terminate vendors that mislead consumers.

Putting It Into Practice: Amid a broader federal pullback, the FTC has continued to pursue an active supervision and enforcement agenda (previously discussed here and here). Businesses that engage in outbound calls or rely on third-party leads should ensure that vendors obtain valid consent, scrub call lists against the National Do Not Call Registry, and maintain comprehensive oversight programs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More