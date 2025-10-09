State AGs Advance Consumer Protection Through Settlements, Lawsuits, And New Initiatives

Toni Michelle Jackson’s articles from Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from September 25-October 1, 2025:
Multistate
- A bipartisan coalition of 19 state attorneys general, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), announced a settlement under numerous state and federal False Advertising and Unfair Competition laws with Kars4Kids regarding alleged deceptive charitable solicitation practices. The settlement resolves claims that Kars4Kids misled donors about how contributions would be used and requires payment of restitution and changes to solicitation practices.
Michigan
- Attorney General Nessel filed a lawsuit under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act against a Calton's Lawn Care for alleged deceptive practices. The complaint states the company misrepresented products and services, did not perform adequate work, and violated state consumer protection laws. The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers, civil penalties, and injunctive relief.
Oregon
- Attorney General Rayfield announced the establishment of a new Consumer Advocacy Section within the Oregon Department of Justice. The new section will focus on investigating scams, predatory business practices, and deceptive advertising. It will also aim to expand outreach and complaint intake resources for Oregon consumers.
Texas
- Attorney General Paxton sent a letter to YouTube regarding the availability of Univision in its base-level streaming package, referencing Texas consumer protection statutes. The letter states that removing Univision could affect Spanish-speaking consumers and requests YouTube maintain access to the channel.
