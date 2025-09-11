State AGs And Consumer Protection- What We Learned From ... Nevada (Podcast)

What happens in Nevada won't stay in Nevada when it comes to consumer protection enforcement. A recent Kelley Drye webinar shed light on how state attorneys...

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.

self

What happens in Nevada won't stay in Nevada when it comes to consumer protection enforcement. A recent Kelley Drye webinar shed light on how state attorneys general approach unfair and deceptive practices, offering a preview of tactics and remedies that could surface in other jurisdictions. For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, these insights are critical for anticipating enforcement risks, adapting compliance programs, and avoiding costly disputes with regulators.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.