30 September 2025

Consumer Products Corner - Mixed Signals: Operational Gains Amid Cooling Industrial Momentum

United States Consumer Protection
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
1684482a.jpg

Between Q1 and Q2 of 2025, supply chain indicators showed differing signals across sectors. Inventory turnover improved in most categories, with notable gains in Home & Outdoor and Durables, suggesting better inventory efficiency. However, Apparel & Luxury saw a small decline. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell by 3%, indicating a slight contraction in manufacturing activity. Meanwhile, crude oil prices dropped sharply, which may ease input and transportation costs. Supporting this, spot trucking rates also declined by 4%, reflecting reduced freight demand. Overall, while inventory metrics point to operational improvements, macro indicators suggest a softening in momentum.

1684482b.jpg
1684482c.jpg

Randy Burt
Brett Meyer
