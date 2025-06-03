State AG News: Emissions Standards, Federal Funding, Consumer Protection May 22-28, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from May 22-28, 2025
Multistate
- A multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general filed for injunctions preventing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) from withholding federal funds that would otherwise be granted to states in response, allegedly due to the states' refusal to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement initiatives. The coalition alleges that the withheld funds aid state law enforcement, counterterrorism, emergency services, disaster preparation and relief, repairs to crumbling transportation infrastructure, and transit improvements. Each agency has recently imposed additional conditionsFed on federal funding, such as a requirement that recipients assist in enforcing federal immigration law. The coalition argues that the conditions exceed DHS's legal authority and further, that immigration is unrelated to the funds at issue.
California
- Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that California will sue to block the U.S. Senate from cancelling California's clean vehicle program. Under the Clean Air Act, California may adopt vehicle emissions requirements independent of federal regulations, and the EPA is required to waive preemption for those requirements absent some exceptions. However, the EPA transmitted three of California's preemption waivers to Congress, including the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACCII) and Omnibus and Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) regulations. According to the Attorney General, Congress is using the Congress Review Act (CRA) to review, and potentially remove the waivers, despite longstanding recognition that Clean Air Act waivers are not "rules" for the purposes of CRA review.
- Attorney General Bonta hosted a business leader roundtable to discuss the impact of President Trump's tariffs on California businesses. Attorney General Bonta has already filed two lawsuits challenging the tariffs, and, at the roundtable, recommitted California to continue to fight the imposition of tariffs.
Pennsylvania
- Attorney General Dave Sunday announced a settlement with property management company Home365 over the company's alleged failures to address tenant needs due to the failures of its AI-based platform. The settlement alleges that Home365 violated Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices, Consumer Protection Law, and Landlord Tenant Act by failing to provide tenants with necessary services such as water and heat and return security deposits in a timely manner. The company used an AI-based platform that was allegedly responsible for the failures. Home365 will pay $45,000 to the Office of Attorney General, including $30,000 in consumer restitution and $15,000 in costs. Pennsylvania will be distributing refund checks to consumers, ranging from $375 to $10,450.
