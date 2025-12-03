State AG News: Environment, Mispriced Items, Data Exploitation (November 20-26, 2025)

Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from November 20-26, 2025:
Multistate
- A multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general succeeded in protecting four federal agencies from elimination by Executive Order. The United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island granted the coalition's motion for summary judgement, permanently enjoining the dismantling of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS), and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH).
- A multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general announced a suit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in response to new restrictions on Continuum of Care grant programs. Those restrictions will reduce the grant funds available for permanent housing and housing continuity programs. The coalition asserts that HUD's proposed changes are unlawful because HUD did not engage in the appropriate rulemaking procedures and did not receive congressional approval for the changes.
- A multistate coalition of 17 attorneys general filed a comment letter with the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") opposing a new rule that would relax the gradual phaseout of HFC use created by the AIM Act. The coalition argued that EPA's new HFC standards would allow industries to reintroduce an extremely powerful greenhouse gas back into the environment.
- A coalition of eight attorneys general entered a settlement with Greystar Management after alleging that Greystar used RealPage's AI software to raise rent prices in violation of antitrust law. The settlement requires Greystar Management to pay $7 million and stop using any third-party algorithmic pricing models.
California
- Attorney General Rob Bonta reached a settlement agreement with Jam City regarding the company's alleged failure to provide consumers with a method to opt-out of the sale of their personal information. The settlement agreement requires Jam City to pay $1.4 million and prohibits Jam City from selling the personal information of consumers aged 13-16 without their express consent.
Colorado
- Attorney General Phil Weiser entered into a settlement agreement with Instawork, an app based staffing agency in Colorado. The Attorney General alleged that Instawork misclassified employees as independent contractors and failed to pay required unemployment insurance premiums. The settlement is the first of its kind under the Colorado False Claims Act.
Michigan
- Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a Notice of Intended Action to retail chain Five Below. The Notice alleged that Five Below violated the Michigan Shopping Reform Act and Michigan Consumer Protection Act by overcharging consumers through a consistent practice of mislabeling retail items with prices lower than the actual price charged at the register.
West Virginia
- West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey sued Express Scripts, claiming that the company was responsible for the oversupply of opioids in the state. The suit argues that Express Scripts boosted sales by undermining safeguards intended to prevent improper prescribing.
