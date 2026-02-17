FTC Updates (January 19 – January 30, 2026)

In this round of updates, we see updates to several FTC actions related to deceptive marketing as well as several administrative updates. The FTC has named a deputy director of the bureau of competition and held several workshops on topics of data privacy and security. We also saw several Advance Notices of Proposed Rule Making (ANPRM). These stories and more after the jump.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Children's Privacy

The FTC released the agenda for the Protecting American Children: A Workshop to Explore Age Verification Technologies, which the FTC hosted online at no cost to participants on January 28, 2026. FTC members participated in the panel, including Opening Remarks from Chair Andrew Ferguson, Morning Remarks from Commissioner Mark Meador, and Closing Remarks from Christopher Mufarriage, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. The workshop also featured four panel discussions featuring elected officials, academics, and members of private industry discussing the importance of age verification, age verification tools, navigating governing regulations, deploying age verification at school, and the interaction between technology and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule.

Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Advertising and Marketing

The FTC reached a settlement agreement with defendants involved in an allegedly deceptive business opportunity called GrowthCave. The FTC brought suit against defendants in February 2025 alleging defendants deceived consumers through false claims of significant income. Through the settlement, defendants are banned from marketing and selling business opportunities and credit repair programs. This announcement covers the remaining defendants left after the FTC reached an initial stipulated order earlier this year against defendant Jordan Marksberry, Growth Cave's Operations Manager.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Advertising and Marketing

The FTC and the State of Florida won a default judgment in the Southern District of Florida against RivX, an operation that allegedly defrauded consumers out of millions of dollars through deceptive promises of trucking industry investment opportunities. The complaint had alleged that RivX asked consumers to pay $75,000 or more in exchange for RivX to buy a semi-truck in the consumer's name and operate it on their behalf. The default order bans RivX and its owners from engaging in any business or investment opportunity, with various monetary judgments being awarded.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Deceptive and Misleading Conduct

The Commission announced that it brought an action in Florida federal court against 12 defendants who, as alleged in the complaint, operated a deceptive telemarketing scheme that exploited those looking for comprehensive health insurance. While the complaint was originally filed earlier this month, the case was sealed and only recently was unsealed. Notably, on January 15, the court granted the FTC's request to enjoin the 12 defendants from making any misrepresentations about the type of plans and members they sell, from disclosing the personal or financial information of consumers, and from transferring or liquidating any of their assets. The court further ordered that each defendant was require to fill out specific financial disclosures and to transfer any foreign assets back to the United States. And on January 28, the court issued a stipulated preliminary injunction.

Friday, January 30, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Advertising and Marketing

The FTC announced an ANPRM related to fees in the rental housing market. Chairman Ferguson's statement reflected a focus on unfair or deceptive business practices in housing rental market, particularly a rule related to deceptive or unfair fees on renters.

Friday, January 30, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Advertising and Marketing

The FTC announced a second ANPRM this week, this time focused on the existing Rule Concerning the Use of Prenotification Negative Option Plans.

Friday, January 30, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection, Bureau of Economics: Consumer Privacy, Data Security

The FTC provided its agenda for the February 26 workshop on how the agency can better understand and measure consumer injuries and benefits that may result from collection, use, or disclosure of consumer data. The workshop begins at 9:30am and will be held online and in person. Attendees must register online.

Friday, January 30, 2026

Bureau of Competition

FTC Chair Ferguson issued warning letters to 42 law firms regarding potentially unfair and anticompetitive employment practices related to DEI programs.

Friday, January 30, 2026

Bureau of Consumer Protection

Chair Ferguson appointed Levi Swank to be the next Deputy Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

