FTC Updates November 17 – 21, 2025

The FTC cracked down on a business providing business loans and lines of credits to US consumers. It also reiterated its commitment to maintaining competition and helping to keep fuel prices stable. This and more after the jump.

November 17, 2025

Bureau of Consumer Protection: Advertising and Marketing, Credit and Finance

The FTC obtained a final order against Seek Capital and its founder and CEO, Roy Ferman ("Ferman"), in response to a complaint filed in November 2024. The complaint alleged that Seek Capital and Ferman focused on new and aspiring small business owners looking for financial assistance through loans or credit lines to launch or grow their businesses. Seek Capital's marketing promised to use "special relationships" with lenders to secure interest-free cash access for long durations. Contrary to these claims, the FTC alleged that Seek Capital charged consumers thousands up front to open credit cards, frequently without the guaranteed 0% interest rates, which caused millions in losses and credit harm to business owners. The FTC alleged that Seek Capital claimed no upfront fees but charged large amounts when customers sought to cancel. A federal court granted most of the FTC's request for summary judgment against Seek Capital and Ferman, finding that the misrepresentations violated the Federal Trade Commission Act, Telemarketing Sales Rule, and Consumer Review Fairness Act. The FTC's final order bans Seek Capital and Ferman from providing business financing, debt relief or credit repair services and imposed a monetary judgment in the amount of $48,280,328. The Commission voted 3-0 in approving the stipulated final order.

FTC Operations: Commissioners

FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak has been appointed by United States Attorney General Pam Bondi to be Interim US Attorney for the District of Utah, making her final day as a Commissioner November 17, 2025. For more information on the current state of Commissioners at the FTC, click here.

November 19, 2025

Bureau of Competition: Competition, Merger

In an effort to maintain competition and help keep fuel prices stable in certain states, the FTC finalized a final consent order to address antitrust concerns related to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s ("ACT") $1.57 billion purchase of 270 fuel retail outlets from the grocery chain Giant Eagle, Inc. ("Giant Eagle"). Under the final consent order, ACT must divest 35 retail gasoline and diesel stations to Majors Management, LLC, an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of branded motor fuels.. These divestitures are intended to resolve the FTC's allegations that ACT's acquisition of Giant Eagle's fuel outlets could reduce competition and increase fuel prices for consumers in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Commission voted 2-0 to approve the final order.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.