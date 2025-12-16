The Impact Exchange: On Leadership With Dr. Jessica Kriegel (Podcast)

John Frehse’s articles from Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:

Think control drives success? Think again.

Most leaders believe control equals results—but what if that belief is holding you back?

In the latest episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Dr. Jessica Kriegel, Chief Strategy Officer at Culture Partners, to explore why the most successful leaders today aren't the ones who "do more" or "know it all."

You'll learn:

Why surrendering the illusion of control unlocks better leadership

How adaptive cultures outperform command-and-control by 4x in revenue growth

Practical steps to create clarity, alignment, and accountability without micromanaging

A 4-question coaching framework that empowers teams and drives results

The takeaway? Stop clinging to old playbooks. Start shaping experiences that shift beliefs and inspire action.

What would happen if you stopped trying to control the uncontrollable?

Listen now!

