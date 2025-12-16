ARTICLE
16 December 2025

The Impact Exchange: On Leadership With Dr. Jessica Kriegel (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

In the latest episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Dr. Jessica Kriegel, Chief Strategy Officer at Culture Partners, to explore why the most successful leaders today aren't the ones who...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
John Frehse
Think control drives success? Think again.

Most leaders believe control equals results—but what if that belief is holding you back?

In the latest episode of The Impact Exchange, John Frehse sits down with Dr. Jessica Kriegel, Chief Strategy Officer at Culture Partners, to explore why the most successful leaders today aren't the ones who "do more" or "know it all."

You'll learn:

  • Why surrendering the illusion of control unlocks better leadership
  • How adaptive cultures outperform command-and-control by 4x in revenue growth
  • Practical steps to create clarity, alignment, and accountability without micromanaging
  • A 4-question coaching framework that empowers teams and drives results

The takeaway? Stop clinging to old playbooks. Start shaping experiences that shift beliefs and inspire action.

What would happen if you stopped trying to control the uncontrollable?

Listen now!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
John Frehse
