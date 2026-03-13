Contractual Considerations In Times Of Uncertainty

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As the war in the Middle East moves into its second week, its impact will be felt across businesses and industries.
Below, we set out some critical contractual provisions that all parties should consider at this time.
- ForceMajeure Clauses. Review the
contract's forcemajeure clause to determine whether it suspends
or terminates obligations, and what notice requirements apply.
Ensure that notice is given on a timely basis and in accordance
with the terms of the contract.
- Frustration of Contract.Where no force majeure
clause exists or it does not apply, consider whether the doctrine
of frustration may discharge the contract partially or entirely.
Frustration arises when a supervening event, without fault of
either party, renders contractual performance radically different
from what was agreed. However, frustration sets a high bar and
courts apply it narrowly.
- Sanctions and Export Control Compliance.War
frequently triggers the imposition of new sanctions regimes and
export control restrictions. Parties must audit their obligations
to ensure continued performance does not expose them to regulatory
liability. This includes reviewing counterparty identities, the
origin of goods or services, and the jurisdiction of
performance.
- Material Adverse Change (MAC) Clauses.Examine
whether the contract contains a material adverse change or material
adverse effect clause, which may permit a party to suspend
performance, renegotiate terms, or terminate if war causes a
significant deterioration in circumstances. The drafting of MAC
clauses varies considerably, and some expressly exclude
geopolitical events or industry-wide conditions.
- Supply Chain and Contractual Dependencies.War
can severely disrupt supply chains, making it impossible or
commercially impractical to source goods, materials, or services
from affected regions. Parties should map their contractual
obligations against their supply chain exposure and identify where
performance depends on third parties operating in or near conflict
zones. Consider activating alternative sourcing arrangements and
review any sub-contracts or back-to-back agreements for consistent
force majeure and termination provisions. Where supply disruption
is foreseeable, early communication with counterparties and
proactive renegotiation of delivery timelines or specifications may
prevent disputes from escalating.
- Insurance Coverage.Review relevant insurance
policies to assess whether losses arising from war or conflict are
covered or excluded. Many standard insurance policies contain war
risk exclusion clauses, meaning losses attributable to armed
conflict will not be indemnified. Specialist war risk insurance may
be available in certain markets. Parties should notify insurers
promptly of any potential claims, preserve all documentary evidence
of loss, and seek advice on whether any policy terms require
specific steps to be taken.
- Governing Law and Dispute Resolution.Consider
the practical implications of the contract's governing law and
dispute resolution provisions in the context of war. If the agreed
forum — whether court or arbitral seat — is located in
or near a conflict zone, the enforceability of any award or
judgment may be compromised. Parties should assess whether existing
dispute resolution mechanisms remain workable and whether emergency
arbitration or injunctive relief may be required.
- Duty to Mitigate and Ongoing Communication.Regardless of whether force majeure or frustration is invoked, a party will generally remain under a duty to take reasonable steps to mitigate its losses. This includes exploring alternative performance methods, minimizing financial exposure, and avoiding unnecessary expenditure. Maintaining clear, documented communication with the counterparty throughout is essential, both to preserve commercial relationships and to create a contemporaneous record in the event of future dispute. Parties should issue formal notices in accordance with contractual requirements and keep records of all decisions and their rationale.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]