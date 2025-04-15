ARTICLE
15 April 2025

Dimensions Of Diversity: DEI vs. Meritocracy: Finding Common Ground With Dr. Oscar Holmes IV And Stacy Hawkins (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this special episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes back Dr. Oscar Holmes IV, Associate Professor of Management at Rutgers University in Camden, NJ, and Stacy Hawkins...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this special episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes back Dr. Oscar Holmes IV, Associate Professor of Management at Rutgers University in Camden, NJ, and Stacy Hawkins, Professor at Rutgers Law School.

Their conversation explores the debate around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) versus the concept of meritocracy in the workplace and society. Dr. Holmes and Professor Hawkins discuss the origins and purpose of DEI work, the subjective and shifting nature of meritocracy, and how the argument against DEI is often used as a "dog whistle" to marginalize underrepresented groups.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, the podcast features meaningful conversations with industry and community leaders working to advance D&I.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More