Dimensions Of Diversity: DEI vs. Meritocracy: Finding Common Ground With Dr. Oscar Holmes IV And Stacy Hawkins (Podcast)

In this special episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes back Dr. Oscar Holmes IV, Associate Professor of Management at Rutgers University in Camden, NJ, and Stacy Hawkins, Professor at Rutgers Law School.

Their conversation explores the debate around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) versus the concept of meritocracy in the workplace and society. Dr. Holmes and Professor Hawkins discuss the origins and purpose of DEI work, the subjective and shifting nature of meritocracy, and how the argument against DEI is often used as a "dog whistle" to marginalize underrepresented groups.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

