Corey LaBrutto Shares Journey Balancing Chronic Illness And Work On "The Chronic Chronicles" Podcast

Riker Danzig associate Corey L. LaBrutto provided honest and meaningful insights about balancing a demanding career with chronic illness as the featured guest on "The Chronic Chronicles" podcast on March 19, 2025. Corey shared openly about her journey navigating the diagnosis, treatment and effects of endometriosis in the "Endometriosis at Work: Navigating Career Growth & Accommodations with Corey" episode, hosted by Lexy Halloran on Spotify.

During the conversation with Lexy, Corey emphasized the importance of advocating for the necessary accommodations that support your health, and her experience of dealing with the often unpredictable nature of endometriosis while also managing a busy litigation practice. Corey shared a powerful insight: while her own journey has been supported by understanding leaders and a culture that values well-being, she recognizes that not everyone is so fortunate. With empathy and wisdom, she offered valuable guidance for those working in more challenging environments—helping them navigate the delicate balance between career advancement and the essential need to prioritize their health. Her openness and willingness to share from her own experiences will undoubtedly inspire and empower others to do the same. Listen to the episode here.

