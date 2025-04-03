Women's History Month: Celebrating The Women Who Inspire Us - Lindsey Seeskin

Lindsey Seeskin focuses on creating outcomes for her clients that ensure a better future lies ahead.

As a personal injury and wrongful death attorney at her namesake firm, Seeskin Law LLC, Lindsey often sees people at their worst and approaches them with empathy, respect, and care. She desires quality in her cases rather than quantity and guarantees that each of her clients has her full devotion.

Lindsey allows her work to speak for itself. She's the go-to personal injury lawyer for many attorneys in Chicago and she includes her clients in the process, so they are not left in the dark about their personal matters.

Lindsey emphasizes the importance of planning and preparation when running a business and how laying groundwork for the company is essential. Please take a moment to read more about Lindsey below.

1. In three words, describe the essence of your business.

Values-driven. Effective. Justice.

2. What's one unexpected lesson entrepreneurship has taught you?

How to become a pro at QuickBooks Online. Running a law firm means running a business and utilizing the tools at your disposal to run it effectively.

3. Was there a defining moment when you knew this business was your path? Tell us about it.

When meeting with a client and their young child, eating ice cream with the child while discussing important legal papers with my client, my client stated I was good enough to break out on my own. My client's confidence fueled my own and led me to eventually launch Seeskin Law LLC.

4. What's a sacrifice you made that was harder than you expected?

Giving up steady consistency as an attorney at a law firm that is not my own for the short term ebbs and flows that comes with running my own law firm is emotionally challenging, but reassurance comes in knowing that the long term pattern is a very successful one.

5. If you could go back and give your younger self one piece of advice before starting this journey, what would it be?

There are multiple approaches to obtaining justice for clients, and trust that the less common ones can be just as, if not more, effective.

6. What's something about your journey that most people don't see or realize?

Establishing your own law firm involves preparation and not necessarily bravery.

7. What fuels you on the tough days?

My clients' courage and positivity in the face of physical and emotional setbacks.

8. What does success look like to you beyond the bottom line?

Achieving healing and justice for my clients.

9. Who has been your biggest supporter or source of inspiration along the way?

My husband, who has served as my emotional rock and thought partner since the very beginning.

10. What's one thing people can do today to better support women-owned businesses?

Give them equal consideration. Women get the job done and they get the job done really well.

Photo Credit: Nathanael Filbert

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.