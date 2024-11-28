Dimensions Of Diversity: Addressing Attrition: Insights On Retaining Legal Talent From The NALP Foundation (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman moderates a panel discussion with Fiona Trevelyan Hornblower, President & CEO, Skip Horne, Vice President of Engagement, and Jennifer Mandery, Vice President of Research at the NALP Foundation. Founded in 1996 by the National Association for Law Placement (NALP), the NALP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to providing the legal community and society with reliable, objective, and affordable data and insights.

The panel discussion delves into the Foundation's legal recruitment and research role, highlighting their recent studies on associate attrition and retention. The conversation reveals that while associate attrition has declined from pandemic highs, associates of color still leave at higher rates. Some of the key factors they say influence retention include firm culture, transparent communication, professional development, and DEI efforts. The episode wraps up with the trio highlighting the importance of personalized career growth and mental health support in retaining legal talent.

