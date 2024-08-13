Blazing A Trail: Native American Women In The Law

One would think that by this point in our advanced society, we would no longer have any more "firsts," such as the first female American president or the first Native American on the U.S. Supreme Court. Unfortunately, these are two of many "firsts" yet to be accomplished. Still, Native women are doing their part to change the landscape of the legal world and beyond by achieving a few of those firsts on the list.

In 2018, Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, became one of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress. Then, in 2021, she achieved another "first" when she was appointed Secretary of the Interior. Not only was she the first Native American female to serve as a cabinet secretary, but she was also the first Native appointed to head a cabinet. Years prior, her graduation from the University of New Mexico Law School gave her membership into a relatively small group of Indigenous female attorneys.

Another achievement by a Native woman came in 2023, when Mary Smith became the first Native American female president of the American Bar Association. Slowly but surely, Native American women are blazing a trail for Indigenous females to gain entrance and acceptance into the legal profession, as well as leadership positions in government and beyond.

"Indigenous people and Indigenous knowledge are at the decision-making tables," Haaland said. "Our representation is tangible, and we aren't going back. We are breaking down barriers, so that our communities have the representation they deserve everywhere—in statehouses, in Congress, in classrooms, in film, science and right here, with the American Bar Association." – Deb Haaland

There are still glass ceilings, but they continue to be shattered by women, including Native women. The inclusion of all segments of our country is essential so our institutions can reflect our society at large. Achieving diversity goes beyond equity, particularly for Indigenous people who have long suffered at the hands of the federal government. Diversity brings different perspectives to the table, which elevate the conversation and enrich all of our lives. In the end, we all benefit by embracing the entire fabric of our country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.