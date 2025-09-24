ARTICLE
24 September 2025

Litigation Lens: Unpacking ADA Compliance After The Second Circuit's Expansive Ruling (Podcast)

In this second episode of Ogletree Deakins' new podcast series Litigation Lens, Michael Nail (Greenville) is joined by Fiona Ong (Baltimore) and Sarah Zucco (New York) to discuss a recent Second Circuit decision that clarifies employers' obligations to provide reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)—even when an employee can technically perform essential job functions without them. The speakers unpack the facts of a case involving a New York teacher's request for accommodations due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), explain the court's rejection of a "necessity-only" standard, and offer practical tips for navigating the fact-intensive, multi-jurisdictional landscape of disability accommodation law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

