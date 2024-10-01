Governor Newsom has signed Senate Bill (SB) 1340, which mandates the Civil Rights Department to collaborate with local agencies to prevent and eliminate unlawful practices. Local agencies may now play a more active role in handling discrimination complaints, potentially providing quicker and more localized responses.

SB 1340 now provides that any political subdivision of the state may enact and enforce anti-discrimination laws that are at least as protective as state law. Importantly for employers, local enforcement may occur only after the Civil Rights Department issues a right-to-sue notice; however, the statute of limitations provided in the right-to-sue notice is extended during any local enforcement, without prohibiting the potential plaintiff from filing during local enforcement.

The changes take effect January 1, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.