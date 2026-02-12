Florida Launches Enforcement Unit Targeting Foreign Data Collection

On February 5, 2026, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the creation of a first-of-its-kind specialized civil and criminal unit, named Consumer Harm from International and Nefarious Actors or "CHINA" for short. The unit will be dedicated to investigating and prosecuting foreign corporations, particularly those with Chinese ownership, that collect consumer data from Florida residents.

The new division, housed within the Florida Attorney General's Office will leverage state consumer protection laws to pursue subpoenas, investigations, and lawsuits against companies whose data practices may expose Floridians to foreign adversaries. The AG's office made clear that health care companies, especially those collecting biometric and demographic data, will be a top enforcement priority.

For companies operating in the health tech, biometrics, or consumer data space, Florida's new enforcement unit warrants close attention. Businesses with any foreign ownership, particularly ties to China, should review their data collection, transmission, and disclosure practices. Transparency with consumers about international data flows may become not just a best practice but an enforcement flashpoint. If other states follow Florida's lead, companies could soon face a patchwork of aggressive state-level scrutiny layered on top of existing federal oversight.

