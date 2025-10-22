Data Record/Retention — Stewardship Through Structure (Video)

Michael Best are most popular:

Faith-based organizations handle a wide range of sensitive data—from donor records and volunteer applications to child check-in logs and financial reports. Managing this data responsibly isn't just good practice—it's a legal and ethical obligation. That's why having a clear data record and retention policy is essential.

What Is Data Retention?

Data retention refers to how long your organization keeps records and what happens to them afterward. This includes:

Physical documents (e.g., signed waivers, donation receipts)

Digital files (e.g., spreadsheets, emails, scanned forms)

System logs and metadata

Retention policies define how long each type of data is stored, when it's reviewed, and how it's securely disposed of.

Legal Requirements

Retention timelines are often dictated by:

State and federal laws (e.g., IRS requirements for financial records)

(e.g., IRS requirements for financial records) Grant agreements or donor stipulations

or donor stipulations Child protection regulations for check-in and safety logs

for check-in and safety logs Employment laws for HR files

Failing to retain records long enough—or keeping them too long—can lead to compliance issues, legal exposure, or data breaches.

Best Practices for Faith-Based Organizations

Categorize Your Data

Identify different types of records (e.g., financial, HR, child safety, donor communications) and assign retention periods to each. Automate Where Possible

Use systems that automatically archive or delete records based on your policy. This reduces human error and improves consistency. Secure Storage

Ensure both physical and digital records are stored securely, with access limited to authorized personnel. Regular Reviews

Schedule periodic audits to ensure compliance and identify outdated records that should be purged. Clear Disposal Procedures

Shred physical documents and permanently delete digital files when retention periods expire.

Stewardship and Trust

Faith-based organizations are entrusted with personal and often sacred information. A thoughtful data retention policy reflects your commitment to stewardship, privacy, and accountability.

Policy Recommendations

Include your data retention policy in:

Employee and volunteer handbooks

IT and security protocols

Board governance materials

Make sure staff are trained on what to keep, what to delete, and how to do both securely.

Final Thought: Data retention isn't just about compliance—it's about honoring the trust your community places in you. A well-crafted policy helps protect your mission and the people you serve.

