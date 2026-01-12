ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Three States, One Date: Ringing In The New Year With Indiana, Kentucky, And Rhode Island

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Indiana, Kentucky, and Rhode Island rang in the new year with their comprehensive privacy laws taking effect on January 1, 2026. Almost half of US states now have these fairly similar laws in place.
United States Indiana Kentucky Rhode Island Privacy
Liisa M. Thomas and Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)

Indiana, Kentucky, and Rhode Island rang in the new year with their comprehensive privacy laws taking effect on January 1, 2026. Almost half of US states now have these fairly similar laws in place. Nuances exist from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, making it more relevant than ever to have an adaptive approach to privacy compliance.

While not a lot in these states is new, there are nuances worth noting. Indiana and Kentucky join seven other states with an opportunity to cure a violation of the law. Which cure period does not expire. Rhode Island, on the other hand, does not give an opportunity to cure. Rhode Island's law applies if the company has information of 35,000 residents. While this is a lower threshold than many other states, the state itself is less populated.

Other requirements to keep in mind are that consumers in those locations will now have access, correction, deletion, and portability rights. In Indiana, the correction obligations are limited to information the person submitted. Companies should also keep in mind that these residents now have certain controls over targeted advertising and sensitive data (e.g., health, religion). As in all states except Iowa and Uta,, high-risk profiling, sensitive information, selling data, and targeted advertising triggers a Data Protection Impact Assessment.

Putting it into Practice: These three are among the more "business-friendly" of the comprehensive privacy laws. Nevertheless, as the number of states with this obligations grow, having an adaptive and principles-based approach to compliance gives companies more flexibility. This is especially true as several states (for example, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Montana, and Oregon) have demonstrated a willingness to amend laws after taking effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Liisa M. Thomas
Liisa M. Thomas
Photo of Kathryn Smith
Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More