Fraudulent Employees—the Newest Insider Threat? Defending Against State Actors

Beth Bush, RJ Coil

How Riveron helped one healthtech company defend against state actors

Remote work has expanded access to exceptional talent. It’s also given threat actors a new way in. Increasingly, they exploit hiring processes, identity verification gaps, and remote access models to gain legitimate employment under false pretenses. Riveron helps clients close those gaps across their technology, security, and operational environments.

In a recent incident, Riveron supported a healthtech company in responding to a security-related insider threat involving an employee operating under a false identity. A threat intelligence partner alerted the client that the newly hired employee matched indicators associated with a known nation-state-linked operation that fraudulently obtains remote technology jobs to generate revenue and potentially gain access to intellectual property.

Rapid incident response

The investigation identified several red flags, including:

The employee’s laptop appearing to connect through a known laptop farm

The use of remote-access hardware designed to disguise remote control activity

Network overlap with infrastructure tied to known fraudulent employment schemes

Behavioral patterns consistent with prior cases of this type

When the alert came in, the company immediately launched incident response and containment with support from Riveron. The employee’s device and accounts were locked and disabled, access to internal systems and applications was revoked, and the team reviewed logs, repositories, cloud activity, email activity, authentication records, and endpoint telemetry.

The company also engaged its threat intelligence partner directly for additional support, contacted federal law enforcement, and coordinated with legal counsel throughout the investigation. Following consultation with counsel, HR formally terminated the employee.

The investigation found no evidence of customer data exposure, no access to or exfiltration of personal health information, no intellectual property theft, and no malicious system activity. Additional forensic review did identify suspicious login activity from multiple IP addresses, including simultaneous sessions that suggested multiple operators may have been using the same account remotely. The individual primarily appeared focused on maintaining employment and collecting compensation, not causing operational harm.

Hiring processes as an attack vector

This incident points to a broader shift in insider threat risk: employees no longer need to turn malicious after they’re hired to put a company at risk. In some cases, the hiring process itself is the attack vector. Fraudulent workers use synthetic identities, remote-access tooling, outsourced interview support, laptop farms, and carefully managed online personas to get past traditional hiring and onboarding controls.

Detection alone isn’t enough. Defending against this kind of fraud takes controls across identity validation, onboarding governance, access management, endpoint monitoring, behavioral analytics, and incident response. Riveron helps organizations connect these controls by aligning security operations, legal response, HR, and executive decision-making before a hiring fraud event becomes a business-impacting incident.

Riveron and the healthtech company treated the matter as a high-severity insider threat investigation and contained it quickly. In its aftermath, the company strengthened its remote hiring verification, identity validation, activity monitoring, and access governance procedures.

Remote hiring isn’t going away, and neither is the incentive for bad actors to exploit it. Riveron helps clients build the identity verification and monitoring controls that catch fraudulent hires before they become costly incidents.