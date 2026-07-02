Be Aware: Scam Emails Impersonate D.C. Agencies And Request Fraudulent Payments

Holland & Knight's D.C. and Northern Virginia Land Use Team alerts applicants to a sophisticated phishing scheme targeting Board of Zoning Adjustment filers in the District of Columbia. Fraudulent emails impersonating government officials request immediate payment through unofficial channels, using publicly available case details to appear legitimate. The firm provides guidance on identifying these scams and protecting sensitive information.

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Highlights

Holland & Knight's D.C. and Northern Virginia Land Use Team has recently been made aware of fraudulent emails targeting applicants following the filing of Board of Zoning Adjustment applications in the District of Columbia.

These messages may appear highly credible and often indicate that the recipient has been "accepted" or must take immediate action, followed by instructions to submit payment through a provided link.

Official communications from the DC Office of Zoning (DCOZ) will always come from a verified .dc.gov email address, and DCOZ will never request payment of fees via wire transfer or through unofficial payment methods.

Holland & Knight's D.C. and Northern Virginia Land Use Team has recently been made aware of fraudulent emails targeting applicants following the filing of Board of Zoning Adjustment (BZA) applications in the District of Columbia. These messages may appear highly credible and often indicate that the recipient has been "accepted" or must take immediate action, followed by instructions to submit payment through a provided link.

Scammers are using publicly available application details – including zoning case numbers, property information and applicant names – to make these communications appear legitimate. In some cases, the emails have also been falsely attributed to government officials or individuals – including Anita Cozart, Director of the Office of Planning of the District of Columbia – to further enhance their credibility.

These fraudulent messages may request payment via wire transfer, cryptocurrency or peer-to-peer payment platforms, and may include deceptive links, attachments or requests for sensitive personal or financial information.

Please review the DC Office of Zoning's (DCOZ) official alert for additional details.

Important Reminders

Official communications from the DCOZ will always come from a verified .dc.gov email address.

email address. DCOZ will never request payment of fees via wire transfer or through unofficial payment methods.

Recommended Precautions

Verify the sender's email address carefully , including the full domain (the portion after the @ symbol).

, including the full domain (the portion after the @ symbol). Do not click on links or download attachments from unexpected or suspicious emails.

from unexpected or suspicious emails. Do not respond to unsolicited messages requesting payment or personal information.

to unsolicited messages requesting payment or personal information. Do not submit payment through links or payment methods provided in unsolicited communications.

through links or payment methods provided in unsolicited communications. Confirm any requests directly with your attorney before taking action.

If You Receive a Suspicious Email

Report it to your information technology or cybersecurity team, if applicable.

Contact DCOZ directly at dcoz@dc.gov or +1.202.727.6311 to verify legitimacy.

to verify legitimacy. You may also forward the message to your contact from Holland & Knight's D.C. and Northern Virginia Land Use Team so we can assist.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.