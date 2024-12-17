ARTICLE
17 December 2024

New York Federal And State Courts Deal With Privilege And Work Product Implications Of Intrafamily Communications

Thomas E. Spahn

The differing waiver rules governing the fragile attorney-client privilege and the robust work product doctrine protection predictably create stark differences when family members communicate with each other. This type of communication often generates case law because non-lawyers understandably fail to appreciate the different waiver implications.

In Spencer-Smith v. Ehrlich, SDNY Judge Lewis Liman correctly noted that “[t]here is no privilege protecting correspondence with a confidante simply because the person is a confidante.” No. 23-cv-2652 (LJL), 2024 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 182115, at *22 (S.D.N.Y. Oct. 4, 2024). But a very different rule applies to work product. He correctly noted that disclosing privileged communications even to a “best friend” waives that protection but would not waive the work product protection — concluding that plaintiff's disclosure of work product “to her mother and long-time partner” did not waive work product protection. Id. at *24. Four days later, in Molner v. Molner, 218 N.Y.S.3d 53, 53 (N.Y. App. Div. 2024), a New York state court held that “an educated, practicing physician” waived her attorney-client privilege protection by discussing privileged communications with her parents — noting that her “expectation that all communications involving her parents would remain confidential is unreasonable.”

The Molner case involved the doctor's husband seeking those communications in a divorce case. As in similar situations involving presumably litigation-related communications, one cannot help but wonder whether the wife's lawyer overlooked the waiver differences between privileged and work product-protected communications — putting all her eggs in the privilege basket.

Thomas E. Spahn
