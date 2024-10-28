ARTICLE
28 October 2024

Court Denies Merrill's Motion To Exclude Expert Testimony

WP
Wolf Popper

Contributor

Wolf Popper logo
Wolf Popper is a leading complex litigation law firm that represents clients in high stakes individual and class action litigations in state and federal courts throughout the United States. The firm specializes in securities fraud, mergers and acquisitions, consumer fraud litigation, healthcare litigation, ERISA, and commercial litigation and arbitration.
Explore Firm Details
In a September 27, 2024 ruling, Judge Valerie Caproni, United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York denied, in substantial part...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Philip M. Black
Photo of Antoinette ("Debi") Adesanya
Photo of Justyn Millamena
Photo of Robert C. Finkel
Photo of Adam J. Blander
Photo of Emer Burke
Authors

In a September 27, 2024 ruling, Judge Valerie Caproni, United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York denied, in substantial part, the motion filed by defendant Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc. to exclude the expert testimony of Dr. Darius Palia. Dr. Palia, an economist and banking professor at Rutgers Business School, testified on behalf of plaintiff and the putative class, represented by Wolf Popper LLP, that the interest rate paid to Merrill's retirement customers on their sweep accounts was not reasonable, and that the class sustained damages. The court sustained key portions of Dr. Palia's expert opinions, including comparisons between Merrill's sweep rates and certain online savings accounts, along with a pass-through methodology analyzing the reaction of Merrill's sweep rates to changes in the federal funds rate.

The case is Sarah Valelly v. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., Case No. 1:19-cv-07998-VEC (S.D.N.Y.).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Philip M. Black
Philip M. Black
Photo of Antoinette ("Debi") Adesanya
Antoinette ("Debi") Adesanya
Photo of Justyn Millamena
Justyn Millamena
Photo of Robert C. Finkel
Robert C. Finkel
Photo of Adam J. Blander
Adam J. Blander
Photo of Emer Burke
Emer Burke
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More