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At a Glance

Courts are taking a closer look at holding company structures when evaluating veil-piercing claims.

To preserve liability protection, corporate separateness must be maintained in day-to-day operations, not just in organizational documents.

Strong corporate governance can help reduce the risk of parent company liability and cross-entity exposure.

Courts are increasingly scrutinizing corporate structures when affiliated entities operate as a single integrated business. The court decision in Mortimer v. McCool highlights the huge financial liability of horizontal veil piercing. Businesses operating through holding companies or multiple entities should be proactively reviewing governance practices, corporate documentation, and operational separation to reduce the risk that courts treat affiliated companies as a single enterprise.

What Is Piercing the Corporate Veil?

Piercing the corporate veil is when a court disregards a corporation or LLC's separate legal identity and extends liability to owners or affiliated entities, such as subsidiaries, top entity owners or holding companies. Piercing the corporate veil happens when businesses don't maintain separate boundaries between owners and the entity. That includes such as commingling finances, sharing operations across companies, or ignoring corporate governance requirements.

Why Mortimer v. McCool Matters for Modern Business Structures

For many years, veil-piercing cases typically involved an inpidual owner and a single corporation.

But many businesses rarely operate through just one entity.

Instead, many organizations use structures involving:

holding companies

operating subsidiaries

real estate entities

investment vehicles connected to operating businesses

These structures serve legitimate purposes. They can separate risk, isolate assets, and organize different lines of business.

Mortimer v. McCool reflects a growing judicial willingness to look beyond the organizational chart and examine how affiliated companies actually operate.

If multiple companies have the appearance of functioning as a single coordinated enterprise, courts may examine whether the corporate separations between them reflect operational reality. If they don't, liability shields of multiple companies no longer hold up.

What "Piercing the Corporate Veil" Means for Business Owners

Most companies form corporations or LLCs to limit their liability.

Under normal circumstances, limited liability protection means:

liabilities of a business remain with the company, not the inpidual owners or top level entity owners

Owners (whether people or entities) are not personally responsible for corporate obligations

affiliated entities are not automatically liable for each other's debts

But the doctrine of piercing the corporate veil allows courts to disregard the corporate structure liability shield when it is not respected in practice.

If a corporate veil-piercing claim succeeds, liability may extend beyond the original company to include:

inpidual owners

parent companies

sister companies

other affiliated entities involved in the broader enterprise

For businesses operating through multiple entities, the potential exposure can extend far beyond the company directly involved in the dispute.

The Growing Focus on Holding Company Structures

Holding company structures are extremely common.

A parent company may own multiple subsidiaries that operate different parts of the business. For example, one entity for operations, another for intellectual property, and another for real estate.

These structures are important and provide important risk-management benefits and both intellectual property protections and financial separations.

But courts increasingly are looking into whether the parent and subsidiary companies actually operate as separate businesses.

When affiliated entities share management, employees, finances, or operational control, plaintiffs may argue that the companies function as a single business enterprise.

In litigation involving enterprise liability, what really matters is whether the holding company structure reflects true corporate separateness or just exists on paper.

How Plaintiffs Build Veil-Piercing Claims

Veil-piercing claims rarely appear at the beginning of litigation.

Instead, they often develop in corporate lawsuits as plaintiffs examine the company's internal records and operational practices.

Common areas of investigation include:

financial transfers between entities

employees performing work across multiple companies

vendors used interchangeably among affiliated businesses

overlapping management and centralized decision-making

When these patterns appear, plaintiffs argue that the entities function as a single enterprise rather than independent organizations.

Courts then analyze whether corporate separateness has been maintained in practice.

Corporate Records and Governance to Protect Your Liability Shield

In many veil-piercing disputes, attorneys begin by examining corporate documentation.

These records show if the companies involved actually function as independent entities.

Important governance materials include:

operating agreements or corporate bylaws

shareholder or member ownership records

board or manager meeting minutes

capitalization and ownership documentation

If corporate records are incomplete, or if governance practices have not been consistently followed, it's likely the corporate structure hasn't been properly maintained.

Even companies with initially well-designed structures are in trouble if they haven't kept up the documents to reflect and protect how they're actually operating.

Using Similar Resources or Employees in Entities Creates Risk

Businesses operating multiple entities often share resources.

Employees may work across several companies, vendors may provide services to multiple affiliates, and management decisions may be coordinated across the organization.

While these arrangements can improve efficiency, they can also create legal complications.

If boundaries between entities aren't clear, plaintiffs may argue that the companies operate as a single integrated enterprise rather than separate legal organizations. Now the owner entities and inpidual assets are at stake.

What's scrutinized? How employees are allocated, which entity signs contracts, and whether operational responsibilities are clearly assigned, among other things.

Financial Separation is at the Heart of Corporate Liability Protection

Financial practices central to veil-piercing disputes.

Are affiliated entities maintaining independent financial operations or have financial boundaries have become blurred?

If intercompany transfers occur especially without proper documentation, or when one entity pays obligations belonging to another, or when financial records fail to clearly allocate revenue and expenses across entities, the veil piercing claims will probably be valid.

Maintaining clear financial separation between companies is one of the strongest indicators that corporate separateness is being respected.

Why Businesses Should Evaluate Veil-Piercing Risk Before Disputes Arise

One of the most common misconceptions among business owners is that forming an LLC or corporation automatically protects them if a dispute occurs.

If governance practices were inconsistent, such as unclear financial separation, undocumented intercompany transactions, or overlapping operational roles or owners or employees, you can't fix that in litigation. The most effective time to evaluate corporate governance practices is before disputes arise.

A proactive review can help businesses assess whether:

corporate records accurately reflect current operations

financial boundaries between entities are properly maintaine

employees and management roles are clearly allocated among companies

vendor and contract relationships identify the correct entity

Warning Signs Your Corporate Structure May Already Be at Risk

Businesses operating through multiple entities may wish to evaluate whether their structure includes patterns such as:

employees working interchangeably across affiliated companies

vendors invoicing different entities within the same organization

intercompany payments without written agreements

corporate records that do not reflect operational reality

These situations do not automatically result in veil piercing, but they often become focal points in litigation involving affiliated entities.

Practical Risk Management for Businesses With Multiple Entities

Maintaining liability protection through corporate structures requires more than filing formation documents.

Businesses operating through holding companies or multiple affiliated entities need to have legal counsel periodically reviewing their corporate structure to ensure governance practices reflect current operations.

When governance, financial practices, and operational relationships align with the legal structure of the organization, courts are far more likely to respect the independence of each entity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is piercing the corporate veil?

Piercing the corporate veil occurs when a court allows liability to extend to owners or affiliated entities because the company was not operated as an independent organization.

What is enterprise liability?

Enterprise is when multiple affiliated companies are treated as a single business enterprise because their operations, management, or finances are sufficiently integrated.

Why does Mortimer v. McCool matter?

The case shows courts can see affiliated companies under common ownership operate as a single enterprise, particularly when operational boundaries between entities appear blurred.

How Can Businesses Avoid Piercing the Corporate Veil?

Businesses can reduce veil‑piercing risk by maintaining financial separation between entities, documenting intercompany transactions, following corporate governance formalities, assigning employees and contracts to specific entities, and ensuring affiliated companies operate as independent organizations.

Can Holding Companies Be Liable for Their Subsidiaries?

Holding companies may face liability for subsidiary obligations if courts determine that affiliated entities operate as a single integrated enterprise. When companies share finances, employees, or centralized management without clear boundaries, courts may apply enterprise liability or horizontal veil‑piercing doctrines.

Jana Gouchev is a corporate and technology lawyer and the founder of Gouchev Law, advising companies on corporate and technology matters. Her work has been featured in Law360, Forbes, Bloomberg Law, and national legal publications, and she is a frequent speaker on business law topics. Jana was recognized by Chambers 2026 for excellence in Technology Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.